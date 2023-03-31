DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Principal Financial Group®was named on the list of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" after earning a 100 score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

The 2023 DEI measured performance in the categories of Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, and accommodations; Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity. Each company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100. Principal has earned a top score of "100" for four years in a row.

"Our people are our greatest asset," said Miriam Lewis, chief inclusion officer at Principal. "Employees come from a variety of experiences and backgrounds and bring with them different strengths. We're focused on removing barriers and giving people what they need to succeed so every employee feels valued and can contribute to our culture and positive business outcomes."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. It was first launched in 2015 to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

"Principal participates in benchmarking tools like the DEI because it helps us in our pursuit to identify meaningful ways to build upon our current practices and ultimately make our workplace more accessible," Lewis said. Learn more about the DEI at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Learn more about the ways Principal supports equity and inclusion here: Global inclusion | Principal.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq:PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

