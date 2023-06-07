NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Paratek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRTK) stock prior to June 7, 2023 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Paratek by Gurnet Point Capital ("Gurnet"). As a result of the merger, Paratek stockholders are anticipated to receive only $2.15 share and a contingent value right of $0.85 per share. Paratek management will receive a windfall of $40.6 million under the Company's Revenue Performance Incentive Plan.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Paratek merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Paratek has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into the transaction with Gurnet and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-of-paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-by-gurnet-point-capital-301875829.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP