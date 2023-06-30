GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm based in New York, has recently reduced its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp II ( FSNB.U, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy, and offer an analysis of Fusion Acquisition Corp II's financial health and market momentum.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York. The firm currently holds 345 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc ( AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc ( SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc ( FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc ( XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp ( AAC, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp II by 93.22%, selling 466,095 shares at a price of $10.33 per share. This transaction had a -0.26% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 33,905 shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp II, representing 0.02% of its portfolio and 0.76% of the company's total shares.

Fusion Acquisition Corp II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp II ( FSNB.U, Financial) is a blank check company based in the USA. The company went public on February 26, 2021. As of July 12, 2023, the company's market cap is not available, and its current stock price is $10.38. The company's PE percentage stands at 41.56%. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. Since its IPO, the company's stock has gained 2.27%, and its year-to-date gain stands at 3.49%. The company's GF Score is 21, indicating poor future performance potential.

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's Financial Health

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's financial health is evaluated based on various factors. The company's balance sheet rank is 6, and its profitability rank is 2. Due to insufficient data, the company's growth rank, GF Value rank, and momentum rank are not available. The company's Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.60, ranking 492nd in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 3.28% and 3.10% respectively, ranking 150th and 116th in the industry. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are not available.

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's Market Momentum

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's market momentum is evaluated based on its RSI and momentum index. The company's 5-day RSI is 59.72, 9-day RSI is 54.67, and 14-day RSI is 52.87, ranking 690th in the industry. The company's 6 - 1 month momentum index is 2.28, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 4.78, ranking 389th in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Fusion Acquisition Corp II. Despite the company's low GF Score and poor financial health, it has shown some market momentum. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's poor future performance potential. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.