GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC Reduces Stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm based in New York, has recently reduced its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy, and offer an analysis of Fusion Acquisition Corp II's financial health and market momentum.

About GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York. The firm currently holds 345 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc (AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc (SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc (XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

1679227282373214208.png

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023,

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp II by 93.22%, selling 466,095 shares at a price of $10.33 per share. This transaction had a -0.26% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 33,905 shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp II, representing 0.02% of its portfolio and 0.76% of the company's total shares.

Fusion Acquisition Corp II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp II (

FSNB.U, Financial) is a blank check company based in the USA. The company went public on February 26, 2021. As of July 12, 2023, the company's market cap is not available, and its current stock price is $10.38. The company's PE percentage stands at 41.56%. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. Since its IPO, the company's stock has gained 2.27%, and its year-to-date gain stands at 3.49%. The company's GF Score is 21, indicating poor future performance potential.

1679227268787863552.jpg

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's Financial Health

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's financial health is evaluated based on various factors. The company's balance sheet rank is 6, and its profitability rank is 2. Due to insufficient data, the company's growth rank, GF Value rank, and momentum rank are not available. The company's Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.60, ranking 492nd in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 3.28% and 3.10% respectively, ranking 150th and 116th in the industry. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are not available.

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's Market Momentum

Fusion Acquisition Corp II's market momentum is evaluated based on its RSI and momentum index. The company's 5-day RSI is 59.72, 9-day RSI is 54.67, and 14-day RSI is 52.87, ranking 690th in the industry. The company's 6 - 1 month momentum index is 2.28, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 4.78, ranking 389th in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Fusion Acquisition Corp II. Despite the company's low GF Score and poor financial health, it has shown some market momentum. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's poor future performance potential. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.