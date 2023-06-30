GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC Acquires Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp I

54 minutes ago
GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Plum Acquisition Corp I. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment strategy, and the traded stock's performance.

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023,

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 279,810 shares of Plum Acquisition Corp I (PLMIU, Financial) at a price of $10.49 per share. This transaction resulted in a 10,000% change in the guru's holdings and had a 0.16% impact on their portfolio. The firm now holds a 5.35% stake in the company, representing 0.16% of their total portfolio.

Guru Profile: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 345 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc (AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc (SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc (XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC, Financial). With an equity of $1.83 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Traded Stock Information: Plum Acquisition Corp I

Plum Acquisition Corp I (

PLMIU, Financial), a blank check company based in the USA, went public on March 16, 2021. Despite its recent entry into the market, the company has shown promising growth with a 4.9% increase in its stock price since its IPO. However, the company's GF Score of 20 indicates poor future performance potential.

1679227313037770752.png

Stock's Financial Health

Plum Acquisition Corp I's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a rank balance sheet score of 5 and a rank profitability score of 2. However, its rank growth, rank GF value, and rank momentum scores are all 0, indicating insufficient data for evaluation. The company's F Score is 3, and its Z Score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.08, ranking 612th in its industry.

Stock's Industry Performance

Plum Acquisition Corp I operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 2.57% and 2.42% respectively, ranking 201st and 171st in its industry. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are all 0.00%, indicating no growth.

Stock's Momentum

Plum Acquisition Corp I's momentum indicators show mixed results. The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 27.96, 37.24, and 46.55 respectively. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is 4.65, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 8.07. The company ranks 384th in RSI 14 day and 181st in momentum index 6 - 1 month.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a stake in Plum Acquisition Corp I is a significant move that adds diversity to their portfolio. However, the traded stock's poor future performance potential and potential financial distress should be taken into consideration. As of July 12, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

1679227331966664704.png
