GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently reduced its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp ( TOACU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 12, 2023.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 345 stocks, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc ( AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc ( SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc ( FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc ( XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp ( AAC, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on June 30, 2023, with GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. The trade had no impact on the number of shares held by the guru, with the share change standing at 0. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.55 per share, leaving the guru with no shares in the company. Consequently, the position of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp in the guru's portfolio is currently 0%.

Profile of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp, symbolized as TOACU, is a US-based blank check company. It was established with the aim of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company went public on November 4, 2021, and currently has a market cap of $0.000 million. The current price of its stock is $10.55.

Financial Performance of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp has a PE percentage of 35.52. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has gained 0% since the transaction and has seen a 4.35% increase since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 1.74%. The GF score of the stock is 20, indicating poor future performance potential.

Ranking and Scores of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock's balance sheet rank is 6, while its profitability rank is 1. Due to insufficient data, the growth, GF value, and momentum ranks are not applicable. The Z score of the stock is 0.00, and the cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 413 in the industry. The stock operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry.

Financial Health Indicators of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock has an impressive interest coverage of 10,000.00, ranking first in the industry. The return on equity (ROE) is 4.14, and the return on assets (ROA) is 3.91, ranking 106 and 76 respectively. The gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are all 0.00 due to insufficient data.

Momentum and Predictability of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock's 5-day RSI is 19.87, the 9-day RSI is 29.52, and the 14-day RSI is 36.17, ranking 100 in the industry. The 6 - 1 month momentum index is 3.98, and the 12 - 1 month momentum index is 5.84, ranking 270 in the industry. The predictability rank of the stock is not available due to insufficient data.

Analysis of the Transaction

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp has had no impact on the number of shares held by the guru or the stock's position in the guru's portfolio. The transaction, executed at a price of $10.55 per share, has not influenced the stock's performance or the guru's portfolio significantly. The stock's poor GF score and low ranks in profitability and growth suggest limited future performance potential, which may have influenced the guru's decision to reduce its stake.