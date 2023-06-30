GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC Reduces Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently reduced its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (TOACU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 12, 2023.

Profile of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 345 stocks, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc (AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc (SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc (XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

1679227282389991424.png

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on June 30, 2023, with

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. The trade had no impact on the number of shares held by the guru, with the share change standing at 0. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.55 per share, leaving the guru with no shares in the company. Consequently, the position of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp in the guru's portfolio is currently 0%.

Profile of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp, symbolized as TOACU, is a US-based blank check company. It was established with the aim of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company went public on November 4, 2021, and currently has a market cap of $0.000 million. The current price of its stock is $10.55.

Financial Performance of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp has a PE percentage of 35.52. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has gained 0% since the transaction and has seen a 4.35% increase since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 1.74%. The GF score of the stock is 20, indicating poor future performance potential.

1679227262408327168.png

Ranking and Scores of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock's balance sheet rank is 6, while its profitability rank is 1. Due to insufficient data, the growth, GF value, and momentum ranks are not applicable. The Z score of the stock is 0.00, and the cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 413 in the industry. The stock operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry.

Financial Health Indicators of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock has an impressive interest coverage of 10,000.00, ranking first in the industry. The return on equity (ROE) is 4.14, and the return on assets (ROA) is 3.91, ranking 106 and 76 respectively. The gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are all 0.00 due to insufficient data.

Momentum and Predictability of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp

The stock's 5-day RSI is 19.87, the 9-day RSI is 29.52, and the 14-day RSI is 36.17, ranking 100 in the industry. The 6 - 1 month momentum index is 3.98, and the 12 - 1 month momentum index is 5.84, ranking 270 in the industry. The predictability rank of the stock is not available due to insufficient data.

Analysis of the Transaction

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp has had no impact on the number of shares held by the guru or the stock's position in the guru's portfolio. The transaction, executed at a price of $10.55 per share, has not influenced the stock's performance or the guru's portfolio significantly. The stock's poor GF score and low ranks in profitability and growth suggest limited future performance potential, which may have influenced the guru's decision to reduce its stake.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.