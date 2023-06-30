GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC Acquires Stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (WEL.U, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 12, 2023.

Profile: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 345 stocks, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. The top holdings of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) include Yamana Gold Inc (AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc (SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc (XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

1679227702579560448.png

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023,

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 747,000 shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.75 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings by 10,000.00%, making Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp account for 0.44% of the guru's portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.86% stake in the traded company.

Profile: Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (

WEL.U, Financial), a US-based company, is a blank check company. The company went public on December 9, 2021. As of the date of this article, the company's market cap is not available. The current stock price is $10.75, with a PE percentage of 106.24. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and the Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its IPO, Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has seen a price change of 7.07%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 4.67%. The stock's GF Score is 22, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock ranks 9 in Balance Sheet, 1 in Profitability, but due to insufficient data, the Growth, GF Value, and Momentum ranks are not available.

1679227685936562176.png

Stock Financial Health

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a Z score of 0.00 and a cash to debt ratio of 0.10, ranking 594 in this aspect. The company's interest coverage stands at 10,000.00, ranking first in this category. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.84 and 0.81 respectively, ranking 392 and 370 in these categories.

Stock Growth and Predictability

Due to insufficient data, the growth and predictability of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp cannot be evaluated. The gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are all unavailable.

Stock Momentum and RSI

The stock's RSI for 5 days, 9 days, and 14 days are 0.00, 100.00, and 100.00 respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 4.67 and 6.65 respectively. The stock ranks 319 in terms of RSI 14 day and 226 in terms of momentum index 6 - 1 month.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp by

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) signifies a strategic move by the guru. The transaction has increased the diversity of the guru's portfolio and has the potential to yield significant returns in the future. However, the stock's low GF Score and poor ranking in several categories suggest that it may not perform well in the long term. Investors should monitor this stock closely and consider the guru's investment strategy before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.