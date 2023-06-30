GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp ( WEL.U, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 12, 2023.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 345 stocks, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. The top holdings of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) include Yamana Gold Inc ( AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc ( SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc ( FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc ( XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp ( AAC, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Transaction Details

On June 30, 2023, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 747,000 shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.75 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings by 10,000.00%, making Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp account for 0.44% of the guru's portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.86% stake in the traded company.

Profile: Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp ( WEL.U, Financial), a US-based company, is a blank check company. The company went public on December 9, 2021. As of the date of this article, the company's market cap is not available. The current stock price is $10.75, with a PE percentage of 106.24. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and the Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its IPO, Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has seen a price change of 7.07%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 4.67%. The stock's GF Score is 22, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock ranks 9 in Balance Sheet, 1 in Profitability, but due to insufficient data, the Growth, GF Value, and Momentum ranks are not available.

Stock Financial Health

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a Z score of 0.00 and a cash to debt ratio of 0.10, ranking 594 in this aspect. The company's interest coverage stands at 10,000.00, ranking first in this category. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.84 and 0.81 respectively, ranking 392 and 370 in these categories.

Stock Growth and Predictability

Due to insufficient data, the growth and predictability of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp cannot be evaluated. The gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are all unavailable.

Stock Momentum and RSI

The stock's RSI for 5 days, 9 days, and 14 days are 0.00, 100.00, and 100.00 respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 4.67 and 6.65 respectively. The stock ranks 319 in terms of RSI 14 day and 226 in terms of momentum index 6 - 1 month.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) signifies a strategic move by the guru. The transaction has increased the diversity of the guru's portfolio and has the potential to yield significant returns in the future. However, the stock's low GF Score and poor ranking in several categories suggest that it may not perform well in the long term. Investors should monitor this stock closely and consider the guru's investment strategy before making investment decisions.