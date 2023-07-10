COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC Acquires Significant Stake in Slam Corp

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, acquired a substantial stake in Slam Corp (SLAMU, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 12, 2023.

Guru Profile: COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Based in New York,

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying high-growth opportunities in the market. As of the latest data, the firm holds 556 stocks, with a total equity of $851 million. The firm's top holdings include Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL, Financial), Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA, Financial), Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial), Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA, Financial), and Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial). The healthcare and financial services sectors dominate the firm's portfolio.

1679227863452090368.png

Transaction Details

On July 10, 2023,

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 800,000 shares of Slam Corp at a price of $10.67 per share. This transaction resulted in a 10,000% change in the firm's holdings and had a 0.99% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following this transaction, the firm holds a 0.99% position in Slam Corp and a 3.16% stake in the total shares of the traded stock.

Traded Company Profile: Slam Corp

Slam Corp, symbol SLAMU, is a US-based blank check company. The company went public on February 23, 2021, and as of the latest data, its stock is priced at $10.6769. However, due to the nature of its business, the company's market capitalization and segments are not applicable.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since its IPO, Slam Corp's stock has seen a 3.86% increase in price, with a year-to-date increase of 5.71%. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the GF Valuation and the Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated. The stock's PE percentage stands at 9999.00%. The GF Score, a measure of the stock's future performance potential, is currently at 20, indicating poor future performance potential.

1679227843919216640.png

Stock Financial Health and Growth

Slam Corp's financial health and growth metrics are not particularly impressive. The company's rank balance sheet stands at 5, while its rank profitability is at 2. The company's F Score is 2, and its Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The company's ROE and ROA are 2.81% and 2.66% respectively, ranking 183 and 153 in these categories.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

Slam Corp's stock momentum and predictability metrics are also not very promising. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 35.90, 50.45, and 53.81 respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 2.17 and 5.38 respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's rank predictability is not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Slam Corp shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given Slam Corp's poor financial health and growth metrics, as well as its low GF Score, the stock's future performance potential appears to be limited. Value investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.