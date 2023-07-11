Elliott Investment Management L.P. Acquires Significant Stake in Seadrill Ltd

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, acquired a substantial stake in Seadrill Ltd. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition on the stock's performance.

Profile: Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Marathon Petroleum Corp(MPC, Financial), Howmet Aerospace Inc(HWM, Financial), Peabody Energy Corp(BTU, Financial), Pinterest Inc(PINS, Financial), and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp(TFPM, Financial). With an equity of $12.78 billion spread across 37 stocks, the firm's top sectors are Energy and Basic Materials.

1679229226227597312.png

Transaction Details

On July 11, 2023,

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 7,057,258 shares of Seadrill Ltd at a price of $43.35 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings in Seadrill Ltd by 10,000.00%, making it 2.34% of the guru's portfolio and 8.80% of the total shares of Seadrill Ltd.

Profile: Seadrill Ltd

Seadrill Ltd, a UK-based company, is a leading offshore drilling contractor. The company, which went public on June 2, 2022, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. Seadrill Ltd operates in several segments, including Floaters, Harsh Environment, and Jackup rigs. With a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, the company's stock price stands at $44.16 as of July 12, 2023.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since its IPO, Seadrill Ltd's stock has gained 33.01%, and year-to-date, the stock has risen by 46.03%. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and the Price to GF Value could not be evaluated. The GF Score of the stock is 20, indicating poor future performance potential.

1679229208032706560.png

Stock Financial Health and Profitability

Seadrill Ltd's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 5 and profitability rank of 2. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.93, ranking it 436th. However, the company's ROA is -17.53, ranking it 918th. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both at 0.00.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

Seadrill Ltd's stock momentum is indicated by its RSI 14 Day of 68.22 and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of 12.33. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's predictability rank could not be determined.

Conclusion

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Seadrill Ltd is a noteworthy transaction. While the stock's performance and financial health indicate some challenges, the guru's investment could potentially influence the stock's future performance. As of July 12, 2023, the transaction has already resulted in a 1.87% gain in the stock's price. However, investors should conduct their due diligence before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.