Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares in Absolute Select Value ETF

46 minutes ago
In a recent transaction, Tectonic Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, added 147,698 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF (

ABEQ, Financial) to its portfolio. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both Tectonic Advisors LLC and Absolute Select Value ETF, and analyze the potential implications of this acquisition.

Profile: Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC, located at 6900 North Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX, is a well-established investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 234 stocks, with a total equity of $731 million. Tectonic Advisors LLC's top holdings include Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (

BND, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Energy and Financial Services, indicating a balanced investment strategy.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on October 23, 2020, with Tectonic Advisors LLC adding 147,698 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $23 per share, resulting in a 115.82% change in the firm's holdings. This acquisition represents 10.70% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact on the guru's portfolio is currently not available.

Profile: Absolute Select Value ETF

Absolute Select Value ETF, symbolized as ABEQ, is a traded company with a market cap of $95.948 million. The current price of the stock is $28.22. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation, GF Value, and Price to GF Value cannot be evaluated at this time. The company's performance has been positive, with a gain percent of 22.7% since the transaction and a year-to-date price change ratio of 2.17%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Absolute Select Value ETF has a GF Score of 77, indicating good future performance potential. However, due to insufficient data, the rankings for balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum are not available. The stock's performance since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been positive, with a price change ratio of 12.56%.

Stock Financials and Industry

Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the financials of Absolute Select Value ETF, including its F Score, Z Score, cash to debt, and interest coverage, cannot be evaluated at this time. The industry of the stock is also not available.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's momentum can be evaluated using the RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, RSI 14 Day, Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month. The values are 59.69, 56.55, 54.58, -1.90, and 6.06, respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's predictability cannot be evaluated at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tectonic Advisors LLC's recent acquisition of shares in Absolute Select Value ETF is a significant move that could potentially impact both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. However, due to insufficient data, a comprehensive evaluation of the transaction's implications is currently not possible. As of July 12, 2023, all data and rankings provided in this article are accurate.

