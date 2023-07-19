Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was named a 2023 Top Workplace in the Technology Industry. Based on direct employee feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Lattice was recognized for creating a desirable work culture, empowering employees, leading the technology industry in innovation, and forging the movement towards more transparent business practices.

“I am very proud to be part of a team that is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to our customers and the world,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. “At Lattice, we strive to provide a workplace where our team members can grow and where all employees feel encouraged to bring their full potential to work every day. Congratulations to the entire Lattice team on this recognition and thank you to Energage for recognizing us a ‘Top Workplace in the Technology Industry’.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure that employees have a voice and are heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces Industry Awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

