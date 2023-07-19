Ready Capital Teams Up with Esusu to Help Multifamily Sponsors Bolster Credit Scores for Renters

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (:RC) (“Ready Capital”), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans, today announced a partnership with Esusu, the leading financial technology company leveraging rent reporting for credit building to empower renters in the Ready Capital ecosystem.

The partnership allows Ready Capital to offer Esusu’s services to their borrowers and respective tenants, creating a positive outcome for renters and property owners. Esusu’s technology reports on-time rent payments to the major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), supporting renters as they establish and build their credit scores. Those with positive rental payment history could see immediate impact as a result of the platform’s automatic 24-month look-back feature. In addition, implementing Esusu’s rent reporting platform helps property owners, incentivizing on-time payments, reducing tenant turnover, and lowering eviction rates.

In addition to rent reporting, Ready Capital borrowers and their renters will have access to other financial literacy and credit education courses through the Esusu Renters Marketplace. The partnership would also allow residents the opportunity to access Esusu’s 0% rent relief program, which helps those at risk for missing a rental payment. Esusu will also provide Ready Capital with impact reports to track the outcomes generated in the communities Ready Capital operates in. 

“We are grateful for this opportunity to not only assist multi-family housing tenants to establish a credit score but also aid the sponsors by paying the first-year fee for Esusu’s valuable and innovative service,” stated Ready Capital Chief Operating Officer, Gary Taylor. “Through this partnership, we will continue to help those who are underserved build financial stability and are excited to support Esusu’s mission of positively impacting lives.”      

“We are honored to work alongside Ready Capital to help advance credit-building opportunities and create a transformational impact in the communities they serve,” said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “Esusu and Ready Capital share the mission of doing well by doing good. Through this partnership we will expand economic access to those traditionally excluded from the financial system, strengthening financial identities and supporting generational wealth building for years to come.”

About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

About Esusu
Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Contact
Ready Capital Media Relations
[email protected]

SGPR on behalf of Esusu
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3Mjc4MSM1Njg3NTYzIzIxOTQzODk=
Ready-Capital-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.