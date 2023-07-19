AMN Healthcare Announces Executive Team Appointments

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today two executive leadership promotions in conjunction with the upcoming retirement of two longtime senior leaders.

Denise Jackson, Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, and Landry Seedig, Group President, Nursing and Allied Solutions, will retire in August, and they both will be succeeded by executives from within the company who will continue the outstanding work that has marked the tenure of these retiring leaders.

Robin Johnson will be promoted effective Aug. 26 to Group President, Nursing and Allied Solutions, having served as the Division President for Allied Staffing Solutions for the past six years. She brings more than 30 years of experience in the industry, leading transformations, growing businesses, and providing workforce solutions to a variety of clients.

Whitney M. Laughlin will assume the role of Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Officer effective Aug. 19. She joined AMN in 2006 and is currently Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary. Whitney has demonstrated her ability to lead and direct the legal and compliance teams, oversee mergers and acquisitions, serve as a trusted advisor to our sales and operational teams, and support the Board of Directors in a variety of governance activities.

“We congratulate Denise and Landry on their well-earned retirements and thank them for their pivotal roles in building AMN Healthcare into a world-class talent solutions company,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, we are delighted to fill these roles with internal promotions from the strong teams our two retiring leaders built. Robin and Whitney are exceptional executives with a wealth of experience and the passion, ingenuity, and vision to support our next chapter of growth.”

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

Media Contact
Corporate Communications 
AMN Healthcare 
[email protected]		Investor Contact
Randle Reece 
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy 
AMN Healthcare 
(866) 861-3229 
[email protected]
