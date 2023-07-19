89bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 2,600 shares of the Company’s common stock to one new employee (the “Inducement Grant”) on the later of July 6, 2023 and the employee’s commencement of employment with the Company (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grant has been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”). The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to this individual entering into employment with 89bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of 89bio’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to each employee’s continued employment with 89bio through the applicable vesting dates.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pegozafermin, is currently being developed for the treatment of NASH and SHTG. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

