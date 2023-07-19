Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

32 minutes ago
Public Storage (

NYSE:PSA, Financial) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 579-2543

International dial-in number:

(785) 424-1789

Conference ID:

PSAQ223

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 938-2806

International dial-in number:

(402) 220-9034

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

August 10, 2023

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712921718/en/

