Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888-330-2446) for domestic callers or (240-789-2732) for international callers, using conference ID: 4439305. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: ir.paragon28.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

