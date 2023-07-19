Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $168.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023 primarily reflected the addition of $7.8 billion of assets from the acquisition of AlphaSimplex Group, LLC, market appreciation, and institutional net inflows, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
June 30, 2023
|
May 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
56,828
|
$
|
55,038
|
$
53,865
|
Closed-End Funds
|
10,166
|
9,965
10,358
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
38,992
|
36,622
37,397
|
Institutional Accounts (2)
|
62,330
|
59,282
53,229
|
Total
|
$
|
168,316
|
$
|
160,907
|
$
154,849
(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|(2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
