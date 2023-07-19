Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $168.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023 primarily reflected the addition of $7.8 billion of assets from the acquisition of AlphaSimplex Group, LLC, market appreciation, and institutional net inflows, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: June 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Open-End Funds (1) $ 56,828 $ 55,038 $ 53,865 Closed-End Funds 10,166 9,965 10,358 Retail Separate Accounts 38,992 36,622 37,397 Institutional Accounts (2) 62,330 59,282 53,229 Total $ 168,316 $ 160,907 $ 154,849 (1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712220445/en/