Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced its second quarter 2023 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.


A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.



Internet: [url="]www.pxd.com [/url]
Select “Investors” then “Quarterly Results” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.



Telephone: Dial (888) 440-5983 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.


A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through September 1, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter passcode 8960822#.


About Pioneer


Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

