Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group online marketplace – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for the second quarter of 2023. Supply continues to outpace demand across the country with 520,000 new units expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

“Over the past six quarters, supply has continued to outpace demand and the second quarter of 2023 was no exception,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group. “Despite positive absorption and rising renter demand, it was not enough to match the 140,000 units delivered in the quarter which pushed the national vacancy rate higher.”

SUPPLY CONTINUES TO OUTPACE DEMAND

Across the multifamily industry, supply has outpaced demand for the past six quarters and the second quarter of 2023 kept to the same trend. More than 107,000 units were absorbed this quarter – a number that hasn’t been seen since the third quarter of 2021 – as demand began to recover. While a positive sign for apartment demand, it didn’t match the 140,000 units delivered during the second quarter, increasing the national vacancy rate by 10 basis points, to 6.8%, at the end of June.

SUN BELT SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCES GROW

Increasing vacancy rates have led to the deceleration of year-over-year asking rent growth, from 2.8% to 1.1% over the second quarter of 2023. Sun Belt markets, which experienced the fastest rent growth in 2021 and the first half of 2022, are now facing the largest imbalance between supply and demand. Developers continue to deliver record numbers of units, but there are not enough renter households filling them. Many of these markets finished the second quarter with negative year-over-year rent growth, including Las Vegas and Austin with 21.4% and 17.7% rent growth, respectively, at the end of 2021 to negative 3.3% today.

MIDWEST MARKETS DOMINATE RENT GROWTH

On the other hand, Midwest markets dominate the list of those with positive rent growth. Cincinnati holds the top spot for rent growth in the second quarter of 2023 at 4.2% and five other Midwest markets are among the top 10 rent growth leaders. Multifamily conditions are significantly more balanced in the Midwest as opposed to the Sun Belt due to limited new supply additions.

RENT GROWTH DECREASES AMONGST 4- AND 5-STAR PROPERTIES

Nationally, multifamily units under construction remain above one million, the largest pipeline since the early 1970s. Of these units, 70% are aimed at the top end of the market. Current projections show 520,000 units will be delivered this year, boosting 4- and 5-star vacancy rates to 9.1% at the end of June and bringing top-end annual rent growth to negative 0.2%.

HIGHER VACANCY RATES AND SLOW RENT GROWTH EXPECTED TO PREVAIL THROUGHOUT 2023

The elevated delivery schedule is expected to persist into 2024 and without a meaningful recovery in demand, vacancy rates will likely rise further and slow to no rent growth will be seen through the first half of 2024. Projections suggest that 16 major markets will experience annual rent growth in the negative by the end of the year, with the majority witnessing annual rent gains slower than their five-year pre-pandemic average.

