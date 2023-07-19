Pathward Financial, Inc. (“Pathward Financial”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after market close. Pathward Financial also will host a conference call and earnings webcast with a corresponding presentation at 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 572170.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712638803/en/