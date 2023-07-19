BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. announced today that BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYX: DMF), BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSM) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE: LEO) (each, a "Fund") have successfully sold $30,225,000, $49,300,000 and $78,900,000, respectively, of Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares ("VMTP Shares") to a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in offerings exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

The Funds post certain information at https://im.bnymellon.com/closed-end-funds, including leverage ratios (within 5 business days of the last day of each month) and a fact sheet containing certain statistical information (within 15 business days of the last day of each month).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ slightly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, market developments, legal and regulatory developments and other additional risks and uncertainties. Each Fund, its investment adviser and its sub-investment adviser undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This notice is being provided pursuant to Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) to ensure that each Fund's common and preferred shareholders have been informed of the Fund's issuance of VMTP Shares.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the VMTP Shares. No VMTP Shares have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, no VMTP Shares may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, as well as subject to certain transfer restrictions.

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for each Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2023. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

