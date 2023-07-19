Vertex Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available prior to the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic: 1-833-816-1401
International: 1-412-317-0494

Conference ID: 10180947

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through, August 16, 2023, either go to the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com, or call the number below:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921
Access Code: 10180947

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

