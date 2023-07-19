Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, and average assets under management for June of $158.7 billion. The Company also reported long-term net flows in the second quarter of -$2.1 billion, which included the previously disclosed $1.1 billion institutional redemption. That isolated redemption was from a passive equity strategy priced at three basis points and made no meaningful margin contribution.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class June 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 Solutions $ 55,836 $ 53,480 Fixed Income 26,098 26,087 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,007 27,813 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,664 14,625 U.S. Large Cap Equity 12,170 11,454 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,392 14,755 Alternative Investments 3,301 3,355 Total Long-Term Assets $ 158,469 $ 151,570 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,152 3,186 Total Assets Under Management $ 161,622 $ 154,756 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 105,916 $ 101,499 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 50,513 48,095 ETFs4 5,193 5,163 Total Assets Under Management $ 161,622 $ 154,756 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

Second-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report second-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, August 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved.Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

