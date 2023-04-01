SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF AN ACQUISITION WHICH INCREASES ITS INTEREST IN WELLS IT OPERATES IN THE NORTHWEST STACK

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced the closing of an acquisition which increases its interest in twenty-six producing wells operated by the Company within the Northwest Stack play for approximately $11.25 million, with an effective date of April 1, 2023. Average net production associated with the acquired interests for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately 500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (~30% oil). The low decline profile and oilier content associated with these properties and interests will further strengthen the Company's commodity price realizations, operating margins and cash flow.

sandridge_energy__inc__logo.jpg

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
[email protected]

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA56160&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-the-closing-of-an-acquisition-which-increases-its-interest-in-wells-it-operates-in-the-northwest-stack-301876005.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA56160&Transmission_Id=202307121615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA56160&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.