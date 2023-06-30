NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $691 billion during June 2023 from $670 billion at the end of May. Market appreciation coupled with firmwide net inflows drove the 3% increase. By channel, net inflows from Institutions outweighed modest Retail net outflows, while Private Wealth net flows were unchanged.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership) Assets Under Management ($ in Billions) At June 30, 2023 At May 31 2023 Private Institutions Retail Wealth Total Total Equity Actively Managed $ 57 $ 130 $ 49 $ 236 $ 227 Passive 24 33 3 60 57 Total Equity 81 163 52 296 284 Fixed Income Taxable 126 59 17 202 198 Tax-Exempt 1 30 26 57 55 Passive — 9 — 9 9 Total Fixed Income 127 98 43 268 262 Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1) 101 6 20 127 124 Total $ 309 $ 267 $ 115 $ 691 670 At May 31, 2023 Total $ 300 $ 258 $ 112 $ 670 (1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

