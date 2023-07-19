David Herro Comments on Danaher

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A new investment.
Article's Main Image

Danaher (

DHR, Financial) is a global leader in life sciences that maintains a portfolio of businesses primarily focused on bioprocessing, life science tools, genomics and diagnostics. In our view, Danaher has an excellent track record of creating shareholder value through smart capital allocation and world-class operational execution. The firm’s Danaher Business System employs a rigorous, process-driven approach to operational improvement that’s helped accelerate organic growth and expand margins through multiple leadership regimes. Danaher’s business mix has shifted dramatically in recent years after a series of transformative acquisitions and divestitures. We believe these portfolio moves leave the company attractively positioned in some of the industry’s fastest growing, most profitable niches. The upgraded portfolio contains premiere assets levered to secular growth areas, like biologics, molecular diagnostics, and genomics, that support many years of high-single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. Near-term headwinds related to the pandemic are overshadowing this attractive long-term outlook. Danaher sells diagnostic tests and critical inputs needed for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines. Robust demand for these products during the pandemic boosted the stock price in 2020 and 2021. As Covid-19 demand normalized, Danaher experienced sales headwinds and channel destocking on these products, which pressured the stock. We believe these near-term headwinds will ultimately prove short-lived. Danaher now trades at a discounted valuation relative to peers and private market transactions, which provided an attractive entry point to invest in this high-quality, resilient business.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.