Rambus Delivers Quantum Safe IP Solutions with Next-Generation Root of Trust for Data Center Security

57 minutes ago
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the first in a family of Quantum Safe security IP products with its next-generation Root of Trust for data center and communications security. Quantum computers will be able to rapidly break current asymmetric encryption, placing important data and assets at risk. The Rambus Root of Trust IP offers customers a complete Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) hardware security solution that protects valuable data center and AI/ML assets and systems.

“To ensure today’s data remains protected into the future, we must implement now security solutions that safeguard against quantum attacks,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security IP at Rambus. “This new generation of the Rambus Root of Trust is a flagship product in our Quantum Safe IP portfolio that offers customers complete security solutions for the data center and advanced workloads like generative AI.”


“Since 2016, NIST has done pioneering efforts to identify post-quantum cryptographic algorithms which will be better suited for protecting critical government and public infrastructure from entities looking to steal data now to decrypt later using quantum computing,” said Heather West, PhD, research manager of Quantum Computing Research at IDC. “Now that NIST has announced its first four post-quantum computing recommendations, it is important that system designers begin implementing quantum-resistant cryptography to ensure that data and hardware remain secure in the quantum computing era.”


Rambus Root of Trust IP with Quantum Safe Cryptography uses the quantum-compute resistant cryptographic algorithms selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): CRYSTALS-Kyber for key-encapsulation and CRYSTALS-Dilithium for digital signatures. In addition, Rambus Root of Trust IP supports the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) algorithms for software and firmware updates including XMSS/LMS stateful hash firmware signatures, CNSA symmetric-key algorithms, and CNSA quantum-resistant public-key algorithms.


Rambus Quantum Safe Root of Trust Features:



  • Programmable 32-bit secure processor



  • Quantum Safe Encryption engine



  • Open Compute Project (OCP) Caliptra Root of Trust for Measurement with DICE and X.509 support



  • True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) entropy source



  • Secure data store



  • FIPS 140-3 CAVP and CMVP compliant



  • SDK for user development of secure and trusted applications



About Rambus Inc.


Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.


