Hormel Foods Announces the Appointment of Scott Aakre as Group Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company's Retail Business

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Scott Aakre as group vice president and chief marketing officer of the Hormel Foods Retail business. The Retail business includes the company's portfolio of well-known and category-leading brands such as Planters®, Skippy®, Justin's®, Dinty Moore®, Hormel® chili, Corn Nuts®, Herdez® and Wholly®, as well as its iconic SPAM® brand, among others. Aakre will assume responsibility for continuing to evolve the company's brand portfolio to meet the changing needs of today's consumers, amplifying scale in snacking and entertaining, and growing the company's ethnic and food-forward portfolio.

scott_aakre.jpg

Aakre most recently held the position of senior vice president of Brand Fuel, which includes the company's innovation, consumer and shopper insights teams, as well as its Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce team that supports the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

"Scott brings more than 30 years of brand innovation, business acumen and marketing leadership to this role, which is critical to our long-term strategy," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Scott understands what fuels our brands and how to apply innovation and insights to unlock value in the consumer marketplace."

"Scott will play a pivotal role in driving growth by delivering products and experiences that resonate with our consumers and customers, while staying ahead of emerging trends and market dynamics," added Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Retail for Hormel Foods. "We are confident that Scott will bring fresh perspectives, strategic insights and a relentless focus on meeting and exceeding our customers' and consumers' expectations."

Aakre joined Hormel Foods in 1990 and held a variety of brand and product management positions for the company before being named group product manager in 2003 and director of marketing later that year. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president of marketing for the company's former Grocery Products division. He assumed the role of vice president of corporate innovation and new product development in 2011. In 2022, Aakre was named senior vice president of Brand Fuel.

Aakre earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota. He is involved in numerous industry groups and donates his time to several nonprofit organizations, including the United Way.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:               Media Relations
                            Hormel Foods
[email protected]

Hormel_Foods_Corporate_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG56134&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-announces-the-appointment-of-scott-aakre-as-group-vice-president-and-chief-marketing-officer-of-the-companys-retail-business-301875973.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG56134&Transmission_Id=202307121700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG56134&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.