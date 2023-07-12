PARAMOUNT GARNERS 56 PRIMETIME EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023

CBS Television Network and CBS Studios Scores 22 Nominations Led by Outstanding Series Nominations for THE AMAZING RACE, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, SURVIVOR and THE PRICE IS RIGHT 

MTV Entertainment Studios and SHOWTIME® Combine for 26 Nominations Led by Lead Acting Nominations for Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in GEORGE & TAMMY and Melanie Lynskey in YELLOWJACKETS and Outstanding Series Nominations for RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and YELLOWJACKETS  

Paramount+ Picks Up Seven Total Nominations

Click here for hi-res download page for all photos

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount earned 56 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 75th Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio.

Paramount_Emmy_Award_nominations.jpg

CBS Television Network and CBS Studios received 22 Primetime Emmy nominations.

  • THE AMAZING RACE (5): Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
  • THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS (3): Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Special
  • THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (3): Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • SURVIVOR (3): Outstanding Reality Competition Program (first nomination in this category since 2006), Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program
  • 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS (2): Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
  • FBI: MOST WANTED (2): Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • THE PRICE IS RIGHT (1): Outstanding Game Show
  • S.W.A.T. (1): Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES (1): Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series – from CBS Studios
  • DEAD TO ME (1): Christina Applegate for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – from CBS Studios

MTV Entertainment Studios earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations across its portfolio of brands and franchises.

  • RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (7): Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
  • THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH (3): Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
  • RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: UNTUCKED (2): Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
  • AWKWAFINA IS HANGIN' WITH GRANDMA (1): Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
  • CRANK YANKERS (1): Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
  • THE OTHER TWO (1): Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • EMILY IN PARIS(3): Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – from MTV Entertainment Studios

SHOWTIME® landed eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

  • GEORGE & TAMMY (4): Jessica Chastain for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Michael Shannon for Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • YELLOWJACKETS (3): Outstanding Drama Series, Melanie Lynskey for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
  • THE L WORD: GENERATION Q (1): Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Paramount+ picked up seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

  • STAR TREK: PICARD (2): Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – from CBS Studios
  • GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES (2): Two nominations in Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming – from Paramount Television Studios
  • TULSA KING (1): Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Series or Variety Program – from MTV Entertainment Studios
  • LAST FLIGHT HOME (1): Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking – from MTV Documentary Films
  • TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT (1): Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special – from MTV Entertainment Studios

BET+ landed one Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

  • THE MS. PAT SHOW (1): Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Paramount_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY56478&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-garners-56-primetime-emmy-award-nominations-301876088.html

SOURCE Paramount Global

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56478&Transmission_Id=202307121817PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56478&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.