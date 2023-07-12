LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at www.investor.sands.com.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

