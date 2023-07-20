Ternium Releases Sustainability Report 2022

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (

NYSE:TX, Financial) today released its Sustainability Report 2022. The company's Sustainability Report describes Ternium's business strategy and its approach to ESG issues including Climate Change, Environment, Employees, Communities and Value Chain. The report also reinforces the idea of integrity as key to Ternium's long-term sustainability.

Ternium's Sustainability Report has been prepared following the international standards set by GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board), the guidelines of the World Steel Association, as well as the recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) regarding climate change reporting. It also describes the contributions made by the company to the sustainable development goals of the UN.

The report is available at www.ternium.com.

About Ternium
Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767443/Ternium-Releases-Sustainability-Report-2022

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.