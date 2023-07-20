BOK Financial Securities Expands Operations Into Memphis

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / BOK Financial Securities, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOKF) is enhancing its ability to serve the southeastern United States with the opening of a new office in Memphis, Tennessee. The office will be home to a 20-person team of experienced institutional sales officers, support staff and others.

"When this dynamic team is in place later this fall, we'll be better positioned to serve a part of the country that is seeing tremendous growth," said Scott Grauer, CEO of BOK Financial Securities and executive vice president of wealth management at BOK Financial. "We believe that our advice-driven, relationship-focused brand will be welcomed."

With more than 30 years in business, BOK Financial Securities offers a broad range of fixed-income portfolio management solutions as well as investment banking services. In 2022, the firm ranked 13th nationally for the number of municipal underwriting transactions. In addition to the new Memphis office, BOK Financial Securities serves clients nationwide from offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

bok-financial-footprint.pngGraphic depicts BOK Financial footprint.

BOK Financial Securities is a subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, a $46 billion regional financial services company with $102 billion in assets under management or administration. The company began offering wealth management services in 1918 and currently offers services ranging from specialty asset management and investment management to financial planning, insurance and trust services.

In June, the company announced plans to expand into San Antonio, Texas, leading with a focus on commercial, wealth and treasury banking services. The continued expansion is reflective of the company's disciplined growth focus, according to Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial.

"Although there has been some turbulence in the financial services industry this year, we believe the strength and stability of our franchise sets us apart," said Kymes. "We're pleased to welcome our Memphis team to BOK Financial and look forward to celebrating their success."


* * *

BOK Financial Corporation is a $46 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $102 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Sue Hermann
Director, Corporate Communications
303-312-3488

SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767463/BOK-Financial-Securities-Expands-Operations-Into-Memphis

img.ashx?id=767463
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.