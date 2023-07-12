Insider Sell: ChampionX Corp CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram Sells 14,326 Shares

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 12, 2023, Sivasankaran Somasundaram, President & CEO of ChampionX Corp (

CHX, Financial), sold 14,326 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram has been with ChampionX Corp for several years, leading the company through various market conditions. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. ChampionX Corp is a global leader in providing chemistry programs and services, drilling technology, artificial lift solutions, and automation technologies for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry.

Over the past year, Somasundaram has sold a total of 19,198 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored by other insiders at ChampionX Corp, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

1679279623214465024.jpg

The stock was trading at $34 per share on the day of Somasundaram's recent sell, giving ChampionX Corp a market cap of $6.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.73, significantly higher than the industry median of 7.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued.

The GuruFocus Value for ChampionX Corp is $28.83, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1679279632697786368.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell transactions, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggest that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

It's important to note that insider sell transactions do not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. However, they provide valuable insights into the perspectives of those with the most intimate knowledge of the company and its prospects.

As always, it's crucial for investors to conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.