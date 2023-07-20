TPG GP A, LLC Reduces Stake in Super League Gaming Inc

26 minutes ago
TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG, Financial). The transaction, which took place on July 11, 2023, saw the firm offload 111,126 shares at a price of $0.39 per share. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment strategy, and the performance of Super League Gaming Inc.

Profile of TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial). With an equity of $6.11 billion, the firm has a strong presence in the healthcare and technology sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.24%, resulting in a share change of -111,126. The transaction had no significant impact on the guru's portfolio, with the position in Super League Gaming Inc now standing at 0.06%. The total shares held by the guru in the company now amount to 8,882,150, representing 23.50% of the company's shares.

Overview of Super League Gaming Inc

Super League Gaming Inc, a US-based company, is a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. With a market capitalization of $14.954 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $0.3956. However, the GF Valuation suggests a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before investing.

Analysis of Super League Gaming Inc's Stock Performance

Super League Gaming Inc's stock has seen a gain of 1.44% since the transaction. However, the stock has seen a significant decline of 96.45% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 4.24%. The GF Score of the stock is 69, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock ranks 6 in Balance Sheet, 2 in Profitability, 8 in Growth, 2 in GF Value, and 8 in Momentum.

1679280210505105408.jpg

Financial Health of Super League Gaming Inc

Super League Gaming Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a cash to debt ratio of 10,000.00, indicating a strong financial position. However, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -193.41 and -159.04 respectively, indicating poor profitability. The company's gross margin growth is 0.00%, while its operating margin growth stands at 52.20%.

Super League Gaming Inc's Growth and Momentum

The company has shown promising growth in the past three years, with a revenue growth of 56.90%, EBITDA growth of 5.30%, and earning growth of 16.10%. The company's momentum index for the past 6 months stands at 16.30, while the 12-month momentum index stands at -45.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc aligns with the company's poor performance indicators. Despite promising growth figures, the company's poor profitability and momentum indices suggest a challenging future. Investors are advised to exercise caution when considering this stock.

1679280350498390016.jpg

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 13, 2023.

