BEIJING, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 5 to 9, 2023, INDO BUILD TECH was grandly opened at Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). Since its launch in 2003, INDO BUILD TECH has been successfully held for 21 sessions.

In order to further expand the overseas development space and comprehensively enhance the international influence of "Made in China" brand, the overseas business department and technical team from Oriental Yuhong showed up at INDO BUILD TECH with a number of new products.

Oriental_Yuhong_Appears_INDO_BUILD_TECH.jpg

After more than a decade of development, INDO BUILD TECH has become a large-scale and popular exhibition for building materials and supporting services in Indonesia. At the same time, with the strong support of Indonesian government departments and associations including the Department of Industry, the Department of Trade and KADIN Indonesia, INDO BUILD TECH has gained high popularity and far-reaching influence in Indonesia.

For this reason, a large number of buyers from all over the world come here every year, making the expo gradually recognized as an important platform for entering the Southeast Asian market.

Jakarta, where INDO BUILD TECH is held, is the political, economic and commercial center of Indonesia. Indonesia's manufacturing industries are mostly distributed in Jawa Barat, Banten and Jawa Timur around Jakarta. Such political and economic distribution determines the role of INDO BUILD TECH as a "wind vane" in Indonesia's building materials market.

At the site, Oriental Yuhong's exhibition stand integrating professional products, systematic services and innovative applications attracted many exhibitors, industry colleagues and partners to stop, visit and consult, and received architectural design companies and contractors from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries. The staff gave on-site explanations on the performance characteristics, core advantages and application scenarios of various products, systems and services, gaining continuous praise and wide attention from customers in Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Looking forward, Oriental Yuhong will continue to adhere to the vision of "becoming the most valuable enterprise in the global building materials industry", and forge ahead with a pioneering and enterprising spirit. While continuously building its core competitive advantages, it will spare no effort to promote steady and sustained high-quality development.

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

