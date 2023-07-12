Yili Innovation Center Europe, the Institute for Manufacturing and StartLife in the Netherlands jointly hold the Open Innovation Forum

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, July 12, 2023

-To Enhance the Development of a Global Health Ecosystem

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 5 to 6, 2023, the Open Innovation Forum was held on the campus of Wageningen University and Research (WUR), one of the world's top higher education institutions focusing on agricultural studies in the Netherlands. Organized by the Open Innovation (OI) Forum at the Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, the event was hosted by StartLife, a specialised investment organization based in the Netherlands, and Yili Innovation Center Europe under the theme of "Disruptive Food Production Technologies." The purpose of the forum was to advance the upgrading and innovative application of global health food technologies, and in turn provide consumers with more comprehensive health solutions.

During the forum, Mr. Dominic Oughton, Industrial Associate & Leader of OI Forum at the IfM, University of Cambridge, Dr. Maurits Burgering, Program Director at WUR, Ms. Annelies Schenk, Head of Innovation & Partnerships at StartLife, Mr. Hittjo Homan, Manager of Dairy Technology at Yili Innovation Center Europe, and Dr. Matthias Eisner, Senior Product & Process Technology Scientist at Yili Innovation Center Europe participated in discussions with other esteemed experts, as well as representatives from technological innovation enterprises on a series of cutting-edge technologies.

Regarding this forum, Dr. Lin Zhu, Open Innovation Manager at Yili Innovation Center Europe, said: "The forum will further promote the high-quality development of the industry, and in turn, provide consumers with healthier, more comprehensive and more nutritious solutions."

During the open discussion session on innovation practices under the theme of "Innovation in a Cross-cultural Context," Dr. Maurits Burgering noted that Yili not only focused on a considerable number of innovative projects with WUR, but also actively supported students and start-ups, as part of its contributions to a better future.

The Yili Innovation Center Europe has now become a bridge for Yili to connect China with innovative endeavors in Europe and the world at large. Mr. Dominic Oughton, said "Yili has achieved cutting-edge innovation in the process of connecting the world and bringing the power and innovation of its brand to Europe. This is the best case study of how universities, start-ups and large companies can work together across different regions to achieve open innovation." 

"Yili works closely with start-ups that are part of StartLife, through providing them with constructive feedback and guidance regarding innovation and entrepreneurship. Yili's support has helped them in their journey to becoming larger and more impactful businesses. We are grateful for Yili's dedication to supporting start-ups around the world," said Ms. Annelies Schenk.

In June 2021, Yili signed a cooperation agreement with StartLife in the field of food and agricultural technology, and became a member of the OI Forum.The OI Forum at the IfM, University of Cambridge is a structured programme for members to share best practice, explore 'hot topics' and accelerate open innovation collaborations along the Food, Drink & FMCG value chain.

favicon.png?sn=CN55628&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-innovation-center-europe-the-institute-for-manufacturing-and-startlife-in-the-netherlands-jointly-hold-the-open-innovation-forum-301876148.html

SOURCE Yili Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN55628&Transmission_Id=202307122055PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN55628&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.