Razor Labs Expands Global Market Presence with DataMind AI™ Deployments in South Africa and Australian Mining Sites

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leading provider of predictive maintenance solutions for the mining industry, announced that during the last quarter it has significantly deepened its engagement with the world's leading mining corporations by deploying its DataMind AI™ Predictive Maintenance platform at three leading mining and steel corporations, across multiple mining sites in Australia and South Africa.

Razor Lab's cutting-edge approach to predictive maintenance centers around fusing and analyzing the diverse range of sensor data to prevent critical machine failures and uncover their root causes so they don't happen again. The deployment process is hassle-free, leveraging a separate network infrastructure and ensuring simplicity from both an IT and cyber security perspective. As a result, our predictive maintenance solutions drive value for mining companies, mitigating unplanned downtime, enhancing productivity, reducing emissions, and improving staff safety.

"We are thrilled to announce the company's global expansion in the mining industry. This expansion demonstrates growing recognition and trust in our technology. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize mining operations and drive sustainable growth. These milestones mark another step forward in revolutionizing the industry through cutting-edge technology", said Raz Roditti, CEO and Co-founder of Razor Labs.

"We understand that the market needs a partner to help solve problems and not generate new ones," said Tomer Srulevich, CBO of Razor Labs. "It is with that mindset that we have adapted our offering to include an all-in-one solution for predictive maintenance. Our DataMind AI™ solution provides sensors, a skilled local team to deploy them, and subject matter experts that understand mining maintenance and can provide insights and prescribed actions. This holistic approach has allowed us to make a huge shift in driving adoption."

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs is revolutionizing the mining industry by offering an unparalleled all-in-one sensor-fusion-based predictive maintenance solution. The company's DataMind AI™ platform is used by leading mining companies around the world to prevent critical machine failures, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

Razor Labs is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: RZR) and has offices in Perth, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. The company's commitment to excellence has been recognized by industry experts, with CB Insights naming Razor Labs one of the leading mining tech companies.

For more information about Razor Labs and our transformative predictive maintenance system, please visit our official website at https://www.razor-labs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Liel Anisenko
Director of Marketing, Razor Labs
[email protected]
+972 (03) 561-0901

favicon.png?sn=LN55813&sd=2023-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razor-labs-expands-global-market-presence-with-datamind-ai-deployments-in-south-africa-and-australian-mining-sites-301875625.html

SOURCE Razor Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN55813&Transmission_Id=202307122355PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN55813&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.