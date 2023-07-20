The Trade Desk, Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning July 17th, 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE), and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Trade Desk, Inc. will replace Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. Activision Blizzard, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG) prior to market open on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The replacement of Activision Blizzard with The Trade Desk is independent of the Nasdaq-100 Index® Special Rebalance which will continue as planned, effective Monday, July 24, 2023.

For more information about The Trade Desk, go to https://www.thetradedesk.com/us.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact: Camille Stafford, Nasdaq

Issuer & Investor Contact: Index Client Services, Nasdaq
[email protected]

