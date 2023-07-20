The Mesquite Plan by LGI Homes at Hollywood Springs in Las Vegas features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a large outdoor patio. LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Hollywood Springs in Las Vegas, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included. LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Hollywood Springs in Las Vegas, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Las Vegas, Nevada market, Hollywood Springs.



Hollywood Springs by LGI Homes offers an array of brand-new, one and two-story single-family homes, with six spacious floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Each new home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, with upgrades such as quartz countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and professional front yard landscaping, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, every new home in this remarkable lineup also showcases spacious family rooms, chef-ready kitchens, and open-concept layouts.

LGI Homes at Hollywood Springs is located just off I-15, allowing homeowners easy access to the exciting attractions and major employers of the greater Las Vegas area. Homeowners at Hollywood Springs will also enjoy all the fun entertainment Las Vegas has to offer. Just down the road from the community is Hollywood Regional Park and Recreation Center, offering playgrounds, sports fields, walking trails and an aquatic center. Also nearby is Gary Reese Freedom Park, a 68-acre community park with sports fields, horseshoes, a swimming pool & skate park, picnic areas, walking paths and a playground.

New homes at Hollywood Springs are priced from the mid-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 888-603-7166 ext 244 or visit LGIHomes.com/HollywoodSprings.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

