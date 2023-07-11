Insider Sell: Catherine Lyttle Sells 7900 Shares of Worthington Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 11, 2023, Catherine Lyttle, Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries Inc (

WOR, Financial), sold 7900 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Lyttle has made over the past year, during which she sold a total of 17900 shares and made no purchases.

Catherine Lyttle is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources. As the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries, she plays a crucial role in shaping the company's workforce strategy and ensuring its alignment with the company's overall business objectives.

Worthington Industries Inc is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2020 fiscal year net sales of $3.1 billion. The company delivers a wide range of value-added steel and aluminum processing and manufacturing services to customers in sectors such as automotive, construction, and agriculture.

1679340026892124160.jpg

The insider transaction history for Worthington Industries Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

1679340169305522176.jpg

As of the day of Lyttle's recent sell, Worthington Industries Inc's shares were trading at $68.83 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.479 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.80, lower than both the industry median of 22.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 indicates that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $71.87. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Catherine Lyttle may raise some eyebrows, the overall valuation metrics suggest that Worthington Industries Inc's stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.