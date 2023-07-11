On July 11, 2023, Catherine Lyttle, Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries Inc ( WOR, Financial), sold 7900 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Lyttle has made over the past year, during which she sold a total of 17900 shares and made no purchases.

Catherine Lyttle is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources. As the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries, she plays a crucial role in shaping the company's workforce strategy and ensuring its alignment with the company's overall business objectives.

Worthington Industries Inc is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2020 fiscal year net sales of $3.1 billion. The company delivers a wide range of value-added steel and aluminum processing and manufacturing services to customers in sectors such as automotive, construction, and agriculture.

The insider transaction history for Worthington Industries Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

As of the day of Lyttle's recent sell, Worthington Industries Inc's shares were trading at $68.83 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.479 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.80, lower than both the industry median of 22.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 indicates that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $71.87. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Catherine Lyttle may raise some eyebrows, the overall valuation metrics suggest that Worthington Industries Inc's stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.