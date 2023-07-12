PR Newswire
FORNEBU, Norway, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following sets out the cash dividends to be paid by Aker BP in the third quarter
2023:
Dividend amount:
USD 0.55 per share
Declared currency:
USD
Last day of trading including right:
17 July 2023
Ex-date:
18 July 2023
Record date:
19 July 2023
Payment date:
26 July 2023
Date of approval:
12 July 2023
