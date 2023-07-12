FORNEBU, Norway, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following sets out the cash dividends to be paid by Aker BP in the third quarter

2023:

Dividend amount: USD 0.55 per share

(NOK 5.6578) Declared currency: USD Last day of trading including right: 17 July 2023 Ex-date: 18 July 2023 Record date: 19 July 2023 Payment date: 26 July 2023 Date of approval: 12 July 2023

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

