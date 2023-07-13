Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2023

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Afghanistan, July 13, 2023

FORNEBU, Afghanistan, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net capital employed of NOK 4.8 billion and equity of NOK 4.3 billion, corresponding to NOK 15.7 per share
  • Odfjell Drilling USD 20 million seller's credit fully settled in second quarter, with proceeds reducing net bank debt
  • HMH delivered increased EBITDA year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter following increased service activity and continue to deliver growth in order intake for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Sale of AGR to ABL Group against a combination of ABL shares and cash completed in quarter

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:
"We are pleased to see HMH's robust performance in the quarter with growth in both revenues and earnings, driven by continued increasing aftermarket activity. Furthermore, order intake grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, establishing a solid foundation for growth also going forward. Akastor's primary focus remains on realizing its holdings and we are very pleased by having received full settlement of our seller's credit towards Odfjell Drilling in the quarter, with proceeds having reduced net bank debt. Looking ahead, we are actively pursuing further realizations and anticipate a resolution to the DRU arbitration in the latter half of 2023."

The full report and presentation are attached to this release and also available at www.akastor.com.

Media Contact

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO56726&sd=2023-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2023-301876268.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO56726&Transmission_Id=202307130111PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO56726&DateId=20230713
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.