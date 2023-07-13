Clarivate Enriches Web of Science Platform with Integration of ProQuest Dissertations and Theses Global

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 13, 2023

Discovery and access to >5.5 million global dissertations and theses to make research more efficient   

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the integration of ProQuest™ Dissertations & Theses Global with its renowned Web of Science™ platform. This integration enables researchers to gain quick and easy access to a vast multidisciplinary collection of early career scholarship of more than 5.5 million global dissertations and theses.   

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

The new solution, ProQuest™ Dissertations & Theses Citation Index, offers a comprehensive research experience with access to discover early career research alongside journals, preprints and other scholarly sources within a single platform. By eliminating the need to search multiple databases, it will provide a streamlined workflow for students and researchers, facilitating their academic success and driving further research advancements.

Clarivate is committed to meeting user feedback and requests. In a recent survey of Web of Science users, researchers expressed their interest in dissertations and theses as the most desired source of secondary, supplementary content. In response, Clarivate has integrated ProQuest Dissertations & Theses Global with the Web of Science to offer a multidisciplinary collection of early career scholarship from more than 4,100 institutions across 60+ countries. In addition, mutual customers of both will enjoy seamless access to more than three million full text documents on the ProQuest platform.   

With this integration, Web of Science is enriched to enable the discovery of millions of dissertations and theses alongside journal articles, research data, patents and preprints. This integration empowers researchers and students to conduct more expansive literature reviews by incorporating unpublished scholarship and diverse perspectives. The research process is rarely straightforward and it is important for the advancement of knowledge to embrace both positive and negative scientific findings, which ensures researchers access a comprehensive view of available scientific evidence and can avoid duplication of effort in later research.

Furthermore, researchers can showcase their early career achievements to peers and evaluators by claiming their dissertation or thesis in their Web of Science Researcher Profile. Clarivate is actively working to add Linked Cited References and Related Records – scheduled for release by Q4 2023 – to further enhance the connections between dissertations and the Web of Science platform.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said, "At Clarivate, we are dedicated to supporting academic institutions in advancing knowledge through research and education by providing trusted content and tools. We continuously gather customer insights and respond quickly to deliver best-in-class solutions that drive research excellence. The addition of our expansive collection of early-career scholarly content from ProQuest to the Web of Science platform opens new possibilities. With this blend of comprehensive content, researchers and students alike can discover emerging trends, identify new areas of research and find post-graduate programs engaged in cutting-edge research, all through a singular search, thus streamlining their research workflow."

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Scheer, Director, External Communications, Academia & Government
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY56125&sd=2023-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-enriches-web-of-science-platform-with-integration-of-proquest-dissertations-and-theses-global-301875915.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56125&Transmission_Id=202307130300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56125&DateId=20230713
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.