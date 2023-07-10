On July 10, 2023, Elliot Davis, the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of ATI Inc ( ATI, Financial), sold 7039 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that Davis has made over the past year.

Who is Elliot Davis?

Elliot Davis is the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of ATI Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its legal and compliance operations. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About ATI Inc

ATI Inc is a leading company in the technology sector, specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced materials and components. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, oil & gas, and medical. With a market cap of $5.864 billion, ATI Inc is a significant player in its industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Elliot Davis has sold a total of 59316 shares of ATI Inc and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of ATI Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for ATI Inc. The consistent selling by insiders, including Davis, could be a signal of their assessment of the company's future prospects. However, it's essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before drawing conclusions.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Davis's recent sell, ATI Inc's shares were trading at $45 each, giving the company a market cap of $5.864 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 40.73, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The above image shows the GF Value of ATI Inc. With a price of $45 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.46, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Elliot Davis, along with the high price-earnings ratio and overvalued GF Value, may suggest caution for potential investors. However, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.