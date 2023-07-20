Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2023Q2earnings on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2023 second-quarter and first-half results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

The webcast will be hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, and will include discussion of PMI’s financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI’s Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived recording of the webcast, in addition to the slides and script, will be available at www.pmi.com/2023Q2earnings. The webcast recording will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 18, 2023.

