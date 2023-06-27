NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron") (NASDAQ: REGN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Regeneron received a response letter from the FDA on June 27, 2023, declining to approve its application for an 8mg dose of aflibercept, marketed in the U.S. as Eylea. The Company claims that the denial is due to an ongoing review of findings at a third-party filler. Based on this news, shares of Regeneron dropped more than 9% on the same day.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/regeneron-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42040&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email

at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regn-investor-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-301876026.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP