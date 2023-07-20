New Fortress Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2023 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 204-4368 (toll-free from within the U.S.) or +1-323-994-2093 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call” or conference code 9499542.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com under the Investors section within “Events & Presentations.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website location shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

