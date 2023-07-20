Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”)today announced the flight window for the ‘Galactic 02’ mission. This mission will be Virgin Galactic’s seventh spaceflight, second commercial spaceflight and third spaceflight this year; flying three private passengers to space. The flight window will open on August 10, 2023, continuing the Company’s regular cadence of spaceflights.

Details of the flight manifest, including the crew and pilots, will be released at a later date. The dynamic and inspiring crew onboard will showcase the importance of removing the barriers of entry to human spaceflight.

Audiences are invited to participate virtually in the spaceflight and see first-hand the extraordinary experience Virgin Galactic is creating for private astronauts. The livestream will be available to watch on VirginGalactic.com.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

