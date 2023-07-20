Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values. References to daily sales rate (DSR) change may reflect either growth (positive) or contraction (negative) for the applicable period.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Six-month Period Three-month Period 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales $ 3,742.2 3,482.6 7.5 % $ 1,883.1 1,778.6 5.9 % Business days 128 128 64 64 Daily sales $ 29.2 27.2 7.5 % $ 29.4 27.8 5.9 % Gross profit $ 1,707.5 1,620.9 5.3 % $ 857.5 827.6 3.6 % % of net sales 45.6 % 46.5 % 45.5 % 46.5 % Operating and administrative expenses $ 919.4 879.5 4.5 % $ 462.6 444.2 4.1 % % of net sales 24.6 % 25.3 % 24.6 % 25.0 % Operating income $ 788.1 741.4 6.3 % $ 394.9 383.4 3.0 % % of net sales 21.1 % 21.3 % 21.0 % 21.6 % Earnings before income taxes $ 782.3 736.5 6.2 % $ 392.6 380.7 3.1 % % of net sales 20.9 % 21.2 % 20.9 % 21.4 % Net earnings $ 593.1 556.7 6.6 % $ 298.0 287.1 3.8 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.04 0.96 7.4 % $ 0.52 0.50 4.6 % Note – Daily sales are defined as the total net sales for the period divided by the number of business days (in the United States) in the period.

QUARTERLY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Sales

Net sales increased $104.6, or 5.9%, in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The number of business days were the same in both periods. We experienced higher unit sales in the second quarter of 2023 that contributed to the increase in net sales in the period. This was primarily due to growth at our Onsite locations, particularly those opened in the last two years, which more than offset lower revenues in construction and reseller end markets related to the execution of our go-to-market branch strategy. Foreign exchange negatively affected sales in the second quarter of 2023 by approximately 40 basis points.

The impact of product pricing on net sales in the second quarter of 2023 was 190 to 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. This largely reflects the impact of general inflationary conditions in the marketplace over the past twelve months and the carryover of targeted actions taken in the first quarter of 2023 to address gross margin pressure for non-fastener and non-safety products. The impact of product pricing on net sales in the second quarter of 2022 was 660 to 690 basis points.

From a product standpoint, we have three categories: fasteners, safety supplies, and other product lines, the latter of which includes eight smaller product categories, such as tools, janitorial supplies, and cutting tools. The DSR change when compared to the same period in the prior year and the percent of sales in the period were as follows:

DSR Change % of Sales Three-month Period Three-month Period 2023 2022 2023 2022 Fasteners 0.0 % 21.2 % 32.6 % 34.6 % Safety supplies 7.9 % 13.8 % 20.7 % 20.3 % Other 9.8 % 17.0 % 46.7 % 45.1 %

Our end markets consist of manufacturing, non-residential construction, and other, the latter of which includes resellers, government/education, and transportation/warehousing. The DSR change when compared to the same period in the prior year and the percent of sales in the period were as follows:

DSR Change % of Sales Three-month Period Three-month Period 2023 2022 2023 2022 Manufacturing 10.4 % 23.1 % 74.8 % 71.8 % Non-residential construction -8.8 % 10.8 % 9.2 % 10.7 % Other -3.2 % 4.7 % 16.0 % 17.5 %

We report our customers in two categories: national accounts, which are customers with a multi-site contract, and non-national accounts, which include large regional customers, small local customers, and government customers. Sales to most of our national account customers grew in the second quarter of 2023 over the prior year, as our sales grew at 73 of our Top 100 national account customers. The DSR change when compared to the same period in the prior year and the percent of sales in the period were as follows:

DSR Change % of Sales Three-month Period Three-month Period 2023 2022 2023 2022 National Accounts 10.3 % 22.9 % 59.3 % 57.3 % Non-National Accounts 0.2 % 12.2 % 40.7 % 42.7 %

Growth Drivers

We signed 86 new Onsite locations (defined as dedicated sales and service provided from within, or in proximity to, the customer's facility) in the second quarter of 2023, resulting in 175 year-to-date signings of new Onsite locations. We had 1,728 active sites on June 30, 2023, which represented an increase of 15.1% from June 30, 2022. Daily sales through our Onsite locations, excluding sales transferred from branches to new Onsites, grew at a high-teens rate in the second quarter of 2023 over the second quarter of 2022. This growth is due to contributions from Onsites activated and implemented in 2022 and 2023, as well as continued growth from our older Onsite locations. Based on the signings in the first six months of 2023, we currently expect to sign approximately 350 new Onsite locations for the full year of 2023, which is adjusted from our original goal of 375 to 400.

FMI Technology is comprised of our FASTStock℠ (scanned stocking locations), FASTBin® (infrared, RFID, and scaled bins), and FASTVend® (vending devices) offering. FASTStock's fulfillment processing technology is not embedded, is relatively less expensive and highly flexible in application, and delivered using our proprietary mobility technology. FASTBin and FASTVend incorporate highly efficient and powerful embedded data tracking and fulfillment processing technologies. Prior to 2021, we reported exclusively on the signings, installations, and sales of FASTVend. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, we began disclosing certain statistics around our FMI offering. The first statistic is a weighted FMI® measure which combines the signings and installations of FASTBin and FASTVend in a standardized machine equivalent unit (MEU) based on the expected output of each type of device. We do not include FASTStock in this measurement because scanned stocking locations can take many forms, such as bins, shelves, cabinets, pallets, etc., that cannot be converted into a standardized MEU. The second statistic is revenue through FMI Technology which combines the sales through FASTStock, FASTBin, and FASTVend. A portion of the growth in sales experienced by FMI, particularly FASTStock and FASTBin, reflects the migration of products from less efficient non-digital stocking locations to more efficient, digital stocking locations.

The table below summarizes the signings and installations of, and sales through, our FMI devices.