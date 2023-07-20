AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. ( APPF) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dzbq8t9t. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef5a6ef99e9c484c8473bc05edb298d1, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolioinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
[email protected]

