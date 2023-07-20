ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, has received positive recognition from leading business and industry organisations as a leading CRO of choice and a top-rated employer in the first half of 2023.

For its excellent performance in clinical research, ICON was named a recipient of the 2023 CRO Leadership Awards in the following categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability. Each category has a rating for Big Pharma, Small Pharma and Overall, with ICON rating in 14 out of 15 possible ratings. These awards are the result of an annual CRO Quality benchmarking research conducted by ISR Reports via an online survey. 46 service providers were evaluated. This year, ICON was the most awarded CRO across over 20 performance metrics, including being rated ‘Top Performer’ for ‘Operational excellence’, ‘Therapeutic expertise’ and ‘Meeting project timelines’. ICON was also rated as ‘Exceeding customer expectations’ for ‘Data quality’ and ‘Technology for access to data’. This is the sixth consecutive year ICON has been awarded.

ICON was also included in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers 2023, the fourth time the company has been featured on the list. The list is compiled by Forbes in partnership with Statista and is based on a survey of approximately 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees. For its efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion, ICON has also been included in the Financial Times European Leader in Diversity 2023 Award List, where it was ranked 80 out of 850 companies.

ICON was the recipient of the 2023 Global Impact Award from the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland as part of its US-Ireland Awards series. The Global Impact Award recognises a team or organisation that has had a significant positive, international impact on markets or society in areas including but not limited to research, development and innovation, talent development or digitisation/artificial intelligence. ICON was recognised for its role in the search for vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, specifically its partnership on Pfizer and BioNTech's investigational COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON commented: “Driving positive outcomes and value for our customers and the patients we serve is hugely important to us. These awards recognise the quality of our services and the commitment of our people right across the ICON business.”

Further recognition was given to ICON’s Creative and Digital Services and its Insights, Evidence and Value team. They were presented with a silver award by healthcare marketing industry publication, PM360, for a Creole-language breast cancer screening campaign called ‘“What’s Your Reason”, run in partnership with Genentech. The campaign aimed to encourage conversations about breast cancer screenings within the Black Haitian-American population in the United States. The approach used data and messaging that was translated into Creole, along with a logo that was adapted to visually represent the core audience.

Both the teams were also awarded a gold award at the 2023 Viddy Awards, in the branded content category for the “EUTHYROX® Promotional Video”. The Creative and Digital Services team, along with the PubsHub team, separately won gold in the marketing category for the “Journals and Congresses PubsHub Software Solutions Promotional Video”.

Additionally, the Digital Operations Team at ICON was named ‘IT Professional Team of the Year’ at the Tech Excellence 2023 Awards in Ireland.

A full list of ICON’s industry awards can be viewed at https://www.iconplc.com/news-events/awards/.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 109 locations in 53 countries as at March 31, 2023. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

